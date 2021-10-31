Limerick school plants seeds of growth outside

SHOUNTRADE National School has taken another big step forward, this time into the great outdoors. Now, thanks to Sports Capital Programme funding and a lot of support from parents, the school has a new multi-purpose area and outdoor classroom.

And it has gone down very well with the pupils who are enjoying the novelty of outdoor classes.

It all began pre-Covid 19 when a field behind the school became available and was acquired. Covid also convinced everybody that looking outwards was vital and the idea of a multi-purpose space with an outdoor classroom

was born.

A giant blackboard is a central feature but the space also serves as an ideal backdrop for extra-curricular activities. It is used as additional playground space at break time and also serves as a Ball Wall and training area for a number of different sports and activities.

The school community has also initiated a ‘Raised School Garden’. Currently, sixth class pupils are using it to grow winter flowering plants but all pupils are looking forward to next Spring when the plan is to sow and grow potatoes and vegetables, giving the children the opportunity to arm themselves with the skills they will need for a greener future.