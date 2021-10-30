Victim of assault in Limerick pub toilet asks that money  goes to a charity

A MAN was assaulted in a pub toilet in Bruff, Kilmallock Court heard. Chris O’Riordan, aged 27, of Ballinlee, Dromin South, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. The offence occurred in the bathrooms of Clancy’s Bar in Bruff on March 10, 2019.

Inspector Pat Brennan told the court that at around 11.30pm on that night, a male came to Bruff Garda Station claiming that he had been assaulted a few minutes earlier.

“He had blood on his face. He said he was assaulted in the toilets of a pub by another male. He had soft tissue damage to his face.

“The defendant was arrested and made admissions regarding the assault,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr O’Riordan has one previous conviction for a public order offence.

Insp Brennan informed Judge Patricia Harney that the injured party didn’t wish to make a victim impact statement in relation to the matter.

“He said he didn’t want any money from the defendant and asked for any money to go to a charity of your choice,” said Insp Brennan.

Mr O'Riordan was represented by Con Barry, solicitor.

The judge asked the defendant to pay the sum of €500 to the Children’s Grief Centre based in Limerick which supports bereaved and grieving children and young people.

“It is run by Sr Helen Culhane. I am very impressed by the work she is doing,” said Judge Harney, who adjourned the matter to give Mr O’Riordan time to come up with the money.

“If he is willing to do that I’ll leave him without a conviction.

“He is very fortunate the victim did not press this matter further.

“If the money is paid I will apply the Probation Act,” said Judge Harney.