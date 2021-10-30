Search

30/10/2021

Victim of assault in Limerick pub toilet asks that money  goes to a charity

Victim of assault in Limerick pub toilet asks that money  goes to a charity

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MAN was assaulted in a pub toilet in Bruff, Kilmallock Court heard. Chris O’Riordan, aged 27, of Ballinlee, Dromin South, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. The offence occurred in the bathrooms of Clancy’s Bar in Bruff on March 10, 2019.

Inspector Pat Brennan told the court that at around 11.30pm on that night, a male came to Bruff Garda Station claiming that he had been assaulted a few minutes earlier.

“He had blood on his face. He said he was assaulted in the toilets of a pub by another male. He had soft tissue damage to his face.

“The defendant was arrested and made admissions regarding the assault,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr O’Riordan has one previous conviction for a public order offence.

Insp Brennan informed Judge Patricia Harney that the injured party didn’t wish to make a victim impact statement in relation to the matter.

“He said he didn’t want any money from the defendant and asked for any money to go to a charity of your choice,” said Insp Brennan.

Mr O'Riordan was represented by Con Barry, solicitor.

The judge asked the defendant to pay the sum of €500 to the Children’s Grief Centre based in Limerick which supports bereaved and grieving children and young people.

“It is run by Sr Helen Culhane. I am very impressed by the work she is doing,” said Judge Harney, who adjourned the matter to give Mr O’Riordan time to come up with the money.

“If he is willing to do that I’ll leave him without a conviction.

“He is very fortunate the victim did not press this matter further.

“If the money is paid I will apply the Probation Act,” said Judge Harney.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media