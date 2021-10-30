Intoxicated man who fought Limerick gardai with belt had to be pepper-sprayed

A BALLYHAHILL man was given a two month suspended jail sentence when he was convicted of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour towards gardai at his home last May 31.

Martin Riordan, 7 Fortfield, Ballyhahill pleaded to the charge and to a second charge of being intoxicated in a public place.

When gardai arrived at Mr Riordan’s home, Inspector Andrew Lacey told the court, they found a highly intoxicated man who made a number of attempts to strike the gardai with a belt wrapped round his fist. The gardai made several attempts to calm him but needed to use pepper spray to subdue him.

Pleading for his client, who had 22 previous convictions including a number for similar offences as those before the court, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said the convictions were “spent”. “The last time he was in trouble was a long time ago,” he said.

“It is very hard for the court not to take into account previous convictions for same offences, particularly in this case where he has a belt wrapped around his fist. The belt didn’t get around his fist by accident,” Judge John Roberts said at Newcastle West Court, adding that Mr Riordan could have been charged with a more serious offence.

Mr O’Donnell said his client accepted he had been “out of order, totally out of order”. “There was a scene with his partner at the time,” he said. His client had had a very serious drink problem but stopped ten years ago. The day in question was the anniversary of his brother who had died two years before and, “combined with the domestic issue which necessitated the coming of the gardai”, Mr Riordan was “very much down on himself”.

“He accepts he was mouthing off to the guards,” Mr O’Donnell said.

“If you have a drink problem, you have it for the rest of your life,” Judge Roberts said. “If you have a drink problem, there will always be an excuse to have a drink.

“He doesn’t honour the memory of his brother by becoming obstreperous, argumentative and aggressive,” the judge said. Noting that the incident was “at the high end” of the Section 6 charge of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, the judge imposed a two month sentence, suspended for two years.

The charge of being intoxicated in a public place was taken into consideration. “If he comes to the attention of the gardai with similar behaviour he will be imprisoned,” the judge warned.