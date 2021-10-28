Search

28/10/2021

Protest planned over AIB’s plans for Limerick town

AIB

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

norma.prendiville@limerickleader.ie

MEMBERS of the business community in Rathkeale will join with community leaders and members of the public this Thursday to protest against AIB’s plans for the town.

The bank has announced it will discontinue cash and cheque services later this year.

“This is a bit like having a pub with no beer, a bank with no money,” says Peter O’Donovan of Rathkeale Community Council who is one of the organisers of Thursday’s protest.

Combined with the closure of the Bank of Ireland branch on October 8, it will leave the town without full and proper banking facilities, Mr O’Donovan said. Moreover, AIB customers wanting to avail of cash services will have to go to the AIB branch in Newcastle West, taking potential extra business out of Rathkeale.

The rise in internet banking has been given as a big reason for the changes, Mr O’Donovan continued. But a few miles out from Rathkeale, broadband connectivity falls off, he pointed out. Besides, he added, not everybody, especially older customers, can or is willing to do internet banking.

“We have a letter from the bank saying it is not in a position to change its position,” he said. And he cited Finance Minister Pascal O’Donoghue, speaking in the Dáil, who said he couldn’t tell the bank what to do.

But, Mr O’Donovan said, the people of Ireland are shareholders in AIB and had helped bail out the banks at great cost. “Our children and grandchildren will be paying for that,” he added.

“We deserve better from AIB,” he declared. A lot of bank branches around the country were closing, he said, but they were prepared to fight back in Rathkeale. “We want the bank to stay open with full services and with a manager liaising with the local community.”

He urged people to come along to Thursday’s protest which begins at 1pm sharp.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media