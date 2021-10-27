Search

27/10/2021

Irish Water confirm upgrades to water mains in Limerick area

Irish Water confirm upgrades to water mains in Limerick area

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council have confirmed that they will replace a problematic watermains in Ballycraheen to help improve water quality in the area. 

The upgrades will include a more reliable water supply and the replacement of over 2,360m of problematic water mains.

The works, which are part of Irish Water's National Leakage Reduction Programme, commenced yesterday October 26 and are expected to be finished in early December. 

The works will take place on the Peafield Road between the N24 flyover and Newtown Mews/Monaleen Road, on the Monaleen Road from the Peafield Road Junction to the M7 bridge and on the Newtown Road from the Peafield Road Junction to approximately 300m before the Ballysimon roundabout.

The works will involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to their water supply.

Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Gerry O’Donnell of Irish Water, explained in a statement: “The upgrading of these watermains will continue to strengthen and reinforce the water network in Ballycraheen and the surrounding areas.

"The new pipes will reduce leaks and ensure a more reliable supply in an area that has experienced a high frequency burst history.

Gerry added: “Traffic disruptions will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers with a stop-go system in place.

"Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. The works may involve some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.”

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Ltd.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements will be notified directly and customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

