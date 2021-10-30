Limerick Gardai appeal for information following two 'incidents' in Newcastle West

Gardai in Newcastle West are appealing for witnesses following two separate incidents in the area last week.

"Thieves broke into a house at Arra View in Newcastle West last Friday between 3.50pm and 11pm. They broke the glass at the rear patio door to get into the house. They subsequently ransacked the house and stole a large quantity of jewellery and well as some cash. There are a large number of houses in this Estate . If you live at Arra View in Newcastle West you may have seen the thieves or seen some suspicious activity. The Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating and can be contacted at 069 20650." confirmed Garda John Finnerty from Henry Street station.

Meanwhile, also in Newcastle West, there was a rock thrown through a window, again on Friday evening last.



Garda Finnerty explains "A thief threw a rock through the front window of a house at Sharwood Estate , Newcastle West last Friday evening at 8pm. This was a very frightening experience for the family who were inside when this occurred. Unfortunately we don’t have any description of the thief. The Gardai at Newcastle West are also investigating this incident. Should you have any information on the last two crimes mentioned , please don’t hesitate to contact them. The number again is 069 20650. "