29/10/2021

Witnesses sought following assault on Limerick street

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking witnesses following an early morning assault in the city.

"A man was punched once to the head outside a shop on Upper Henry St at exactly 3.25am on Saturday morning" confirmed Garda John Finnerty.

"He fell to the ground and it is believed that he lost consciousness for a short period of time. He was subsequently removed by ambulance to the University Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his head. The investigating Gardai believe that a heated exchange took place before the assault between the victim and the perpetrator . There is no description of the perpetrator.  If you were in the vicinity of this area ie Upper Henry St. at approx.. 3.25am on Sat morning , you may have seen what transpired. The Gardai at Henry St. Garda Station are investigating  and can be contacted at 061 212400." Garda Finnerty concluded. 

