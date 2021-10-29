Witnesses sought following assault on Limerick street

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking witnesses following an early morning assault in the city.
"A man was punched once to the head outside a shop on Upper Henry St at exactly 3.25am on Saturday morning" confirmed Garda John Finnerty.
"He fell to the ground and it is believed that he lost consciousness for a short period of time. He was subsequently removed by ambulance to the University Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his head. The investigating Gardai believe that a heated exchange took place before the assault between the victim and the perpetrator . There is no description of the perpetrator. If you were in the vicinity of this area ie Upper Henry St. at approx.. 3.25am on Sat morning , you may have seen what transpired. The Gardai at Henry St. Garda Station are investigating and can be contacted at 061 212400." Garda Finnerty concluded.
