Limerick Gardaí seek public's following theft in Castletroy area

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a break in, to a car, in the Carysfort Avenue, College Court, Castletroy last weekend.
Garda John Finnerty confirmed that "A thief targeted a grey Volkswagen Coupe that was parked at Carysfort Avenue, College Court, Castletroy in the early hours of last Friday morning. At exactly 1.50am on Friday morning a thief broke the front passenger window of the said Volkswagen Coupe and stole a black leather wallet that was inside.
"College Court is home to a lot of students during the academic year. If you are a student and you seen this incident at 1.50am on Friday morning, then we would like to hear from you. Please contact Henry St Garda Station at 061 212400."
