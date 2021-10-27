Limerick DJ welcomes special guest for landmark show

A POPULAR local DJ marks the landmark 500th episode of his radio show this weekend, with a special guest from singer/songwriter Denise Chaila.

Brian Hartnett will go on air on Friday night at 10pm on Limerick City Community Radio for his show, The Other side of the Tracks.

And to mark the occasion, Denise will join him in studio.

She will provide an imtimate look at her own musical tastes, choosing the tracks for the show herself. Brian says she will explain what each song means to her, and will also revealing what she is currently working on.

The show will be broadcast online at www.lccr.ie, on the TuneIn app and on smart speakers.

On top of this, you can also visit here to witness a film of Denise's choice.

Born in Zambia, award-winning singer/songwriter Denise's family moved to Dublin when she was aged three, before later relocating to Limerick.

Her debut album, Go Bravely, released last October, won an RTE Choice Music Award.