Bus transfers to replace Limerick rail link as five weeks of works to commence

Iarnród Éireann has today confirmed that customers on the Limerick to Ballybrophy, via Nenagh line are facing weeks 'on the buses' as five weeks of track renewal works are to take place from Monday next November 1 to Sunday December 5 inclusive.
The works will see a further 3.5 miles of track renewed on the line which, combined with previous works, will facilitate journey time improvements on the line at the next timetable review, planned for the early months of 2022.
As a result of these works, all services on the line will be replaced by bus transfers for the five-week period.
Bus replacements will depart at scheduled train times, except for the 07:45hrs Nenagh to Limerick service, which will depart at the earlier time of 07:30hrs, serving Birdhill at 07:51hrs and Castleconnell at 08:04hrs.
In a statement to the Limerick Leader the rail company apologises for the inconvenience "Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works"
