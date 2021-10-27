Limerick gardai offer safety tips as 'evenings close in'

With the clocks going back next weekend Limerick Gardai have some advice on Crime Prevention during the long dark evenings

"Unfortunately when the clocks go back every year burglaries increase by 25%. I have 3 pieces of advice that homeowners should take into consideration" confirmed John Finnerty, Garda, Henry St Garda Station.



"When you are leaving your house at any stage during the day or night you must give the impression that you are still inside the house. Leave on lights inside the house and a leave on a TV.

"Close and lock all doors and windows. Put on your alarm and make sure that your sensor lights are working. We would advise all householders to have an alarm and sensor lights.

"Do not entertain cold callers calling to your home dressed as workmen with yellow fluorescent jackets. There are many bogus tradesmen out there who target the elderly and the vulnerable and report all suspicious activity whether these are vehicles or persons to your nearest Garda Station or indeed any Garda Station."