Journalist Frances Watkins joins the Limerick Leader team

The Limerick Leader is delighted to announce that Frances Watkins has joined the Limerick Leader team as of today, October 26.
Born in Wales, Frances moved to Limerick when she was six and considers herself a proud Limerick woman. The 25 year old graduated from UL in 2019 with an undergraduate degree in Journalism and New Media.
Frances has just moved home from Cork where she worked for two years as a Digital Reporter for CorkBeo. She also took part in placement during her time in UL at ILoveLimerick.
She has a keen interest in music, events and human interest stories. She loves telling stories about people that otherwise would not be heard. Away from work, Frances enjoys going for walks, helping her siblings do their homework and anything and everything Disney.
She is looking forward to telling stories about ordinary people living extraordinary lives throughout the county.
