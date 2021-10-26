Struggling to sleep? Limerick event to look at the science of slumber

Seeking more snores? A Science Week event in the city might help you! | PICTURE: DEPOSITPHOTOS
ARE you suffering from a lack of sleep? If so, a free online seminar in Limerick next month might help you find some answers.
On Monday, November 8, a free online seminar will take place, where a sleep expert will provide practical strategies on improving your sleep quality.
Broadcast from Mary Immaculate College, more information on this is available at at here with the exact start time to be confirmed in due course.
It's just one of the activities taking place as part of the Limerick Festival of Science, with a mix of online and in-person events.
There will be two exhibitions at the Hunt Museum which will allow you to look at how Smart technology is being used to create and aid the interpretation of art.
These take place between Tuesday, November 9 and Friday, November 12.
A number of other events to mark Science Week are taking place in Limerick between November 7 and 14.
For more information, please visit www.scienceweek.ie and https://www.ul.ie/scieng/news- centre/news/science-week-2021- 7th-14th-november.
