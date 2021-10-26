President congratulates organisers of Limerick Mental Health week

THE President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has congratulated the organisers of Limerick Mental Health Week - and thanked them for their important work.

Organised by the Limerick Mental Health Association (LMHA), the week of events took place earlier this month, with the aim to promote positive mental health.

In a letter to the organisers, President Higgins wrote: "As a society we have, in recent years, gained a greater understanding and awareness of mental health challenges. There remains, however, much work to be done and I am deeply grateful to all those who work with commitment to promote positive mental health in our communities."

He added: "Reading your programme of events I was greatly impressed by the broad range of issues you are covering during this important week. It is a programme that reflects the increasingly complex world in which we live, and the many issues that can impact so profoundly on our mental health. Indeed, I have spoken on several occasions of the serious impact of cyberbullying on the mental health of our children and young people. It is so important, in this increasingly technological age, that we remain vigilant to the dangers of any perceived disconnect between our actions and the consequences they may have for those who are vulnerable or troubled."

Dr Lisa O’Rourke Scott, who chairs LMHA said: "We’re delighted with the support we’ve received locally during Limerick Mental Health Week and we’re very grateful to President Michael D. Higgins for his letter of support. Despite the challenges Covid 19 has posed, we have continued to fund mental health services here in Limerick. In March of this year, we had 156 service users. That number is growing and by the end of July, we had 365 service users. In order to support our service users, we need to increase our funding so that we can ensure a managed growth in the services that we provide and so that we can continue to respond to the needs of the community in the future."

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to Limerick Mental Health Association can do so by texting LMHA to 50300 to donate €4. Limerick Mental Health Association will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Alternatively, you can make a donation at https://limerickmentalhealth.ie/about/donate/