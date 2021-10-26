Search

26/10/2021

Popular hotel reveals new jobs and €3m investment

Popular hotel reveals new jobs and €3m investment

Armada Hotel staff Sorcha Peyton, managing director John Burke, James McKenna and Alba Aranda | PICTURE: AWAKE AND DREAMING PHOTOGRAPHY

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A POPULAR hotel in the region is set to create more than 100 new jobs as part of a €3m investment.

The Armada Hotel at Spanish Point is seeking to attract staff from across Ireland to fill positions in a variety of roles including bar staff, restaurant supervisors, barista staff, sommelier, maintenance supervisors and reservations agents.

It comes as the resort reignites plans to build an extension.

Placed on hold last year due to the pandemic, the project will see the delivery of a large extension housing ‘Aileens’ - a brand new 90 seater restaurant, new ocean bar with an interactive cocktail space and a private dining area for parties of up to 12 guests.

The renovation works will take place in January when the hotel is closed to guests.

The Armada Hotel has opened its own recruitment agency at a hut on the beach at Spanish Point, in order to allow locals to directly apply.

Hotel owner and managing director, John Burke said: "We’re building a world-class extension to give our guests the most authentic experience of life by the coast. That’s what we have to offer as a career too: the chance to work in one of Ireland’s most innovative hotels, offering something few other establishments are facilitating, a healthier approach to working hours, pay and conditions that means our team and their families get to truly enjoy life by the sea.”

For more information, visit www.armada.ie/jobsbythesea

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media