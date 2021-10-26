Popular hotel reveals new jobs and €3m investment

A POPULAR hotel in the region is set to create more than 100 new jobs as part of a €3m investment.

The Armada Hotel at Spanish Point is seeking to attract staff from across Ireland to fill positions in a variety of roles including bar staff, restaurant supervisors, barista staff, sommelier, maintenance supervisors and reservations agents.

It comes as the resort reignites plans to build an extension.

Placed on hold last year due to the pandemic, the project will see the delivery of a large extension housing ‘Aileens’ - a brand new 90 seater restaurant, new ocean bar with an interactive cocktail space and a private dining area for parties of up to 12 guests.

The renovation works will take place in January when the hotel is closed to guests.

The Armada Hotel has opened its own recruitment agency at a hut on the beach at Spanish Point, in order to allow locals to directly apply.

Hotel owner and managing director, John Burke said: "We’re building a world-class extension to give our guests the most authentic experience of life by the coast. That’s what we have to offer as a career too: the chance to work in one of Ireland’s most innovative hotels, offering something few other establishments are facilitating, a healthier approach to working hours, pay and conditions that means our team and their families get to truly enjoy life by the sea.”

For more information, visit www.armada.ie/jobsbythesea