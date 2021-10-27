Limerick Weather: Wednesday October 27, 2021

Rain will persist through much of Wednesday, and there will be a risk of some localised flooding. While there will be a gradual clearance to scattered showers and some drier and brighter intervals. The rain will gradually clear for a time during the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, easing later from most areas but staying strong on the south coast.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday night will see further showery rain extend from the south early in the night, becoming heaviest and most frequent over Leinster and east Munster with a renewed risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees in moderate south to southeast breezes, turning a little cooler in parts of the west and northwest under the best of the clear spells.

There'll be further showers or longer spells of rain on Thursday, with some sunny spells in the afternoon also. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

After a cloudy but dry start to the night another spell of wet weather will extend from the south later in the night with rain becoming heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest in the west early in the night in light winds.

Friday will start wet in many areas the rain looks to clear to sunny intervals and showers by afternoon for most. A fresher day with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

Saturday will see further rain or showers with temperatures around normal for the time of year with the unsettled conditions continuing through the weekend.