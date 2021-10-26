Search

26/10/2021

Limerick Weather: Tuesday October 26, 2021

Limerick Weather: Tuesday October 26, 2021

Tuesday will be dull, mild and breezy. Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle though there will be good dry intervals too. Later in the evening, a band of persistent rain will move in from the west. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, with gales developing on western coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
OVERVIEW: Generally mild, unsettled and breezy with rain and showers at times. Turning cooler for next weekend.

Tuesday night: Mild, wet and breezy as a band of persistent and locally heavy rain in the west will extend to all areas overnight with a clearance to scattered showers developing in the northwest towards dawn. Temperatures not falling below 12 to 14 degrees in moderating southwest winds though remaining strong on exposed coasts.

Wednesday: A wet start but scattered outbreaks of showery rain will gradually clear to scattered showers during the day with some drier and brighter intervals developing, especially in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds, easing later.

Wednesday night: Outbreaks of showery rain will push in from the south early in the night becoming heaviest and most frequent over Leinster and east Munster. Another mild night with temperatures generally not falling below 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes though turning a little cooler in parts of the west and northwest under the best of the clear spells.

Thursday: A good deal of uncertainty for Thursday but indications are that it will be a generally wet day with showery outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds. Spells or rain and showers will continue overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Friday: A cooler day than previously with sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Next Weekend: Current indications suggest that next weekend will continue unsettled with sunny spells and scattered showers. Turning cooler with highest temperatures generally ranging 9 to 12 degrees.

