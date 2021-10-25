Walk Limerick's three bridges this Halloween to raise vital cancer funds

The 3 for 3 Breast Cancer Awareness Walk returns next weekend after Covid prevented last year's even from going ahead
The “3 for 3” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in aid of the local Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit, UHL will take place next Sunday, October 31 at 3pm.
The scenic 3km walk will start and finish at Arthurs Quay Park and will incorporate the 3 Bridges of Limerick highlighting the beautiful city. It is suitable for all ages and of course bring along your furry friends!
Commenting ahead of the event, Caroline Moloney, Breast Cancer survivor and founder of “3 for 3”, said: "following the success in 2019 raising over €26,500 we are thrilled to be able to host this fabulous event once again after being absent last year.”
Best of luck to the 3 for 3 Breast Cancer charity walk that returns next Sunday in #Limerick to raise much needed funds for @ULHospitals services.— Pinergy (@Pinergy) October 24, 2021
31 October
⌚️ 3pm
Arthur’s Quay Park, Limerick #PinergySupports #3for3
For more details ⤵️https://t.co/bdKWkVdp1f
Shona Tormey, Consultant Breast and General Surgeon in the Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit at UHL added: “Being breast aware means knowing what is normal for you, checking your breasts at regular intervals, and discussing your concerns with your GP if you are concerned about symptoms or findings. Your GP will refer you to a symptomatic breast unit if appropriate. Triple assessment is performed at the clinic if necessary with clinical review, mammogram, ultrasound and biopsies performed in the clinic."
Registration for the Halloween event is €10 - register online at hookandladder.ie, pop into any Hook & Ladder café or call 061-413778.
Pupils from Mahoonagh National School invade the new community field in Castlemahon | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
LEO Limerick, Limerick City and County Council and social enterprises present ‘Lunch & Learn’ webinars
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.