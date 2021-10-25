Search

25/10/2021

Walk Limerick's three bridges this Halloween to raise vital cancer funds

Walk Limerick's three bridges this Halloween to raise vital cancer funds

The 3 for 3 Breast Cancer Awareness Walk returns next weekend after Covid prevented last year's even from going ahead

The “3 for 3” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in aid of the local Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit, UHL will take place next Sunday, October 31 at 3pm.

The scenic 3km walk will start and finish at Arthurs Quay Park and will incorporate the 3 Bridges of Limerick highlighting the beautiful city. It is suitable for all ages and of course bring along your furry friends!

Commenting ahead of the event, Caroline Moloney, Breast Cancer survivor and founder of “3 for 3”, said: "following the success in 2019 raising over €26,500 we are thrilled to be able to host this fabulous event once again after being absent last year.”

Shona Tormey, Consultant Breast and General Surgeon in the Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit at UHL added: “Being breast aware means knowing what is normal for you, checking your breasts at regular intervals, and discussing your concerns with your GP if you are concerned about symptoms or findings. Your GP will refer you to a symptomatic breast unit if appropriate. Triple assessment is performed at the clinic if necessary with clinical review, mammogram, ultrasound and biopsies performed in the clinic."

Registration for the Halloween event is €10 - register online at hookandladder.ie, pop into any Hook & Ladder café or call 061-413778.

Local News

