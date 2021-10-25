Search

25/10/2021

One Limerick community making a new field of dreams

One Limerick community making a new field of dreams

Pupils from Mahoonagh National School invade the new community field in Castlemahon | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

ON a sunny, autumn day, the new playing field behind Mahoonagh national school beckons and entices.

This is a place to run, to play and to be a team-member, the field, with its noble trees and hillocky side-runs, seems to whisper.

Here, you sense, dreams can be dreamt, whether sitting under a tree or wielding a hurley.

Here, childhood memories are made.

But it might have been otherwise, but for a short and decisive campaign of action involving all the main movers and shakers in the parish.

It all began last April, explained acting principal, Carmel McAuliffe. The school’s original playing field had been lost to a building programme and school expansion which has yet to be publicly feted.

But a chance to acquire two acres directly behind the school presented itself - and Canon Frank Duhig stepped up to the plate, buying the field on behalf of the parish and diocese.

“We are calling it the school field but it is the parish field. We only got it through the generosity of the diocese,” Ms McAuliffe said last Thursday during an event in which she thanked and acknowledged all those involved in making the new playing field a reality.

The two-acre field was, however, a field needing development and an injection of €20,000 in funding, she explained, money which quickly became available from a number of sources.

All six councillors in the Newcastle West Municipal District contributed, as did the Feohanagh Castlemahon Hall Committee and the local GAA. Happily, also, Ms McAuliffe also explained, the developer on site for the school extension was able to help with the groundworks which helped with the costs.

The field will be used by school children during the day, Ms McAuliffe told the gathering, because it is fenced off and has its own entrance, it will be used in the evenings by the GAA, Bord naÓg, Ladies Football and Community Games.

“It is a legacy to the parish and clubs,” Ms McAuliffe concluded.

Adding her voice, principal Laura Condron thanked everybody for their huge support.

“Our children will benefit for many, many years ahead,” she said.

Meanwhile, with school over, Aoife Geary’s class was making the field their own, running, racing and enjoying their very own Field of Dreams.

Limerick sisters bake up a storm at World Bread Awards

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media