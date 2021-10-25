New and improved bus service planned for Limerick town and villages

The improve service between Askeaton at Limerick will also include Mungret and Clarina
AN improved bus service between Askeaton and Limerick has been agreed in principle and will also serve the communities of Mungret, and Ballybrown /Clarina.
The National Transport Authority (NTA) confirmed the upgraded service was at an advanced stage at a recent meeting of Metropolitan councillors.
A motion calling for an improved 314 service had been submitted by Cllr Dan McSweeney last year. The people of Clarina and Mungret had been waiting on a promised improvement for many years, he pointed out.
“I am hopeful to see the delivery of this improved service within the next 12 months with increased funding available under Connecting Ireland,” the councillor said.
“This is a good news story for these areas and is an issue I will continue to work on to ensure its delivery in the timeframe provided by the NTA," he added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.