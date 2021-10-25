Limerick Weather: Monday, October 25, 2021

A MIX of sunny spells and scattered showers this Bank Holiday Monday, say Met Eireann.
The showers will be lighter, less frequent and less widespread than on Sunday. It will feel a little cooler, with highs of just 11 to 13 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.
