Search

21/10/2021

Unique event in Limerick aims to kick conflict and homelessness into touch

Unique event in Limerick aims to kick conflict and homelessness into touch

Darren Harding, GM, Clayton Hotel, Joy Neville, Elite IRFU international referee, Lisa Moloney, ThinkHackers, Maura McMahon, relationship manager at Mid West Simon and Fiona Hayes, ThinkHackers

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A UNIQUE event which aims to kick conflict and homelessness into touch is taking place at the Clayton Hotel Limerick next Thursday.

Communication strategists Fiona Hayes and Lisa Moloney of ThinkHackers have teamed up with Elite IRFU international referee, Joy Neville, Darren Harding, general manager of the Clayton Hotel Limerick, and Maura McMahon, relationship manager of Mid West Simon Community for the event which takes place at 6.30pm on October 28.

The event will focus on using conflict as a catalyst for success and will look at changing words in order to amplify a specific message.

The event which is sponsored by the Clayton Hotel Limerick will see a direct donation going towards Mid West Simon Community.

There will be plenty of opportunities to network on the evening with women of influence. Finishing off the evening will be a bespoke fashion event with Brown Thomas. 

Tickets are still available through thinkhackers.com and on Eventbrite. Contact Lisa on 086 8378477 or DM @thinkhackers for details.

Limerick sisters bake up a storm at World Bread Awards

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media