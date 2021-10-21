Unique event in Limerick aims to kick conflict and homelessness into touch

Darren Harding, GM, Clayton Hotel, Joy Neville, Elite IRFU international referee, Lisa Moloney, ThinkHackers, Maura McMahon, relationship manager at Mid West Simon and Fiona Hayes, ThinkHackers
A UNIQUE event which aims to kick conflict and homelessness into touch is taking place at the Clayton Hotel Limerick next Thursday.
Communication strategists Fiona Hayes and Lisa Moloney of ThinkHackers have teamed up with Elite IRFU international referee, Joy Neville, Darren Harding, general manager of the Clayton Hotel Limerick, and Maura McMahon, relationship manager of Mid West Simon Community for the event which takes place at 6.30pm on October 28.
The event will focus on using conflict as a catalyst for success and will look at changing words in order to amplify a specific message.
The event which is sponsored by the Clayton Hotel Limerick will see a direct donation going towards Mid West Simon Community.
There will be plenty of opportunities to network on the evening with women of influence. Finishing off the evening will be a bespoke fashion event with Brown Thomas.
Tickets are still available through thinkhackers.com and on Eventbrite. Contact Lisa on 086 8378477 or DM @thinkhackers for details.
