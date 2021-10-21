BREAKING: Dr Tony Holohan issues bank holiday weekend warning as latest Covid figures are released

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,029 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

As of 8am today, 448 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 88 are in ICU.

The 5-day moving average is 1,906.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have seen a significant increase in transmission over the course of the last fortnight. We currently have in excess of 500 cases per 100,000 of the population and disease incidence is rising in all age groups and in every part of the country.

“Covid-19 vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against severe infection and I encourage anyone who has still to receive one to come forward and take up the opportunity to do so as soon as possible. However, vaccines do not eliminate transmission of the disease and it is still possible for fully vaccinated people to pick up and transmit Covid-19. It is important that we continue to follow public health advice as we know vaccination alone, even at very high levels of uptake, will not be sufficient to achieve suppression of the disease. This is also the clear advice available from the ECDC.

“As we come into the bank holiday weekend, take particular care with the three Cs – crowded places with many people nearby, close contact settings - especially where people may not be vaccinated, and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

“It’s particularly important that people who are vulnerable to severe infection of the disease even when vaccinated, such as older people, plan their activities and recognise the risk factors, particularly in indoor settings. If you plan to meet indoors with others, please ensure the room is well ventilated. Please continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain your social distance. Where possible it’s really important to avoid crowded situations, especially indoors. If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then feel empowered to leave.

“Remember that if you have any fever, cough or flu like symptoms at all, self-isolate - do not meet up with others or attend any events - and arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible.”