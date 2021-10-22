Search

22/10/2021

Girl power! Limerick students hope to engineer a win in F1 competition

Girl power! Limerick students hope to engineer a win in F1 competition

Sophie Coleman, Margherita Ni Fhlatharta and Genevieve Bachelet looking at the prototypes for their car project | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A TEAM of Limerick students are looking to empower local women in STEM as they take on a Formula One school’s challenge.

Four Laurel Hill Secondary School girls have officially entered the highly-esteemed male-dominated F1 in Schools competition and are looking to be “the first females to win” from Limerick.

The international competition serves over 40 countries and is widely regarded as the world’s most exciting STEM-based educational project. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

With interests in art, design, engineering, mathematics and marketing, the 6th year team must design a miniature Formula1 car using CAD/CAM software and manufacture their designs for races in regional and national rounds.

The team is made up of Sophie Coleman (Social Media Manager), Margherita Ní Fhlatharta (Team Manager), Genevieve Bachelet (Co-design and graphics engineer) and Alannah O’Connell (Co-design and graphics engineer).

“We started the project in October, and we are working on a five-page proposal to judges on the fundraising, the design and management of the project.

“Next, we submit our software design, then we get to make the car through 3D printing, which is what we are fundraising for.

“The competition is judged on both design and speed, as the judges will deduct marks on the safety or specific parts that wouldn’t actually work if you were in a real F1 car,” the team explained.

So far, Laurel Hill Racing, as they are officially named, have worked on concept designs of the eventual 16mm car including the body, wheels, the wings, as well as marketing logos and social media designs.

After these concept designs, they added their drawings to a Computer Aided Design (CAD) software programme, leading to several prototypes.

“This is the first year that we are doing it in this school. We want to be the mentors to future students, so that they can keep going.

“We are also an all-female team. In the past five years, it has been all boys winning. We want to show that women in STEM can get there.

“We are hoping that we can get sponsored by local people or businesses to help fund the project and the manufacture of our car in January,” Margherita said.

To keep on track with their journey, follow Laurel Hill Racing on Instagram.

WATCH: Ministerial visit marks new era of education at Limerick school

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media