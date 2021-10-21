Limerick Weather: Thursday October 21, 2021

Thursday will be a cool, bright and breezy day with sunny spells and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh northwesterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloud will increase everywhere during Thursday night and there will be scattered showers in Ulster and Connacht but mostly dry weather elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds.

FRIDAY: Friday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers, but later in the day the showers will become isolated and some sunny intervals will develop. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze, becoming southerly and freshening on western coasts in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night will start largely dry with clear spells but cloudier conditions in the west will gradually extend across the country through the night and outbreaks of rain will develop in parts of the northwest, west and southwest. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, mildest near the west and south coast, with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be wet and breezy. Rain will mainly affect the west in the morning but will extend to most areas through the day. It will be heavy at times in the west and northwest, with a potential for localised flooding. Maximum temperatures will range between 11 to 15 degrees, with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Wet weather will continue early on Saturday night, but the rain will clear eastwards overnight and will be followed by clearer conditions. Scattered showers will develop in the west and south and some of those showers may be heavy. It will be a relatively mild night with temperatures remaining above 9 to 12 degrees and there will be light to moderate southerly winds.

SUNDAY: On Sunday there will be sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. They'll mainly affect the west and northwest in the morning but will become widespread in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest winds.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: It looks like Monday will be another day of sunny spells and showers, but turning cloudier on Tuesday with rain.