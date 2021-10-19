Neglect of Limerick canal ‘unacceptable’ says councillor

THE NEGLECT of the city’s canal is “unacceptable and causing major concern”, according to a councillor.

Cllr John Costelloe, who once maintained the canal with Limerick Civic Trust, spoke out over the “lack of work to keep the banks of the canal clean”.

“I’m very frustrated by the amount of agencies who claim they maintain the canal, when the evidence clearly shows that it has deteriorated significantly over the last couple of years.

“When the Limerick Civic Trust were working on the canal bank they had it in pristine condition. It was a pleasure to stroll along and admire the surroundings. Now, unfortunately, many parts of the banks are totally overgrown, and the canal and the walkways are being choked,” said Cllr Costelloe.

The Sinn Féin councillor said funding has gone into the banks in terms of walkways, lighting and lately cameras.

“These are all very welcome, however, these measures are pointless if the walkways become impassable with the overgrown greenery. I really feel the council have taken their eye off the ball here.

“I live only minutes away from the canal and it is a much loved and popular area for walkers and many attending UL use it daily as their cycling route to our city. The problem is there are too many agencies bouncing off each other and I get the impression the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing.

“We have Waterways Ireland, ESB, Limerick City and County Council and various conservation groups who think they have the remit on the canal,” said Cllr Costelloe.