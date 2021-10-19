BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that they have been notified of 2,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, of 8am today, 473 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the virus, of whom 74 are in ICU.
The 5-day moving average for new cases is 1,890.
