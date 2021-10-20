Limerick Weather: Wednesday October 20, 2021

On Wednesday morning there will be showery rain in Limerick to start, but it will be drier further later in the day with some sunny spells.

The rain will clear eastwards through the morning leaving largely dry conditions. It will be a cooler day than recently with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in a moderate to fresh northwest breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Cooler with a good deal of dry weather on Thursday and Friday but turning milder and more unsettled again for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A breezy and wet start to Wednesday night as rain moves southeastwards across the country. The rain will be followed by clearer conditions, with scattered showers feeding into the north and northwest. Fresh west to northwest winds will become moderate and veer northwest to north overnight. Minimum temperatures 5 to 7 degrees.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a cool day with plenty of dry and bright weather. There will be scattered showers, mainly in western and northern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a moderate to fresh northwesterly breeze.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It will become cloudier on Thursday night and there will be scattered showers in the west and north, but it will stay mostly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds, fresh at times in northern areas.

FRIDAY: Friday will be rather cloudy, with scattered showers in northern areas but largely dry weather everywhere else. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain will develop in Munster, Connacht and Ulster on Friday night and will be heavy at times, but it looks like Leinster will stay drier. Lowest temperatures will range between 7 and 12 degrees, with moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong around the coast.

SATURDAY: A wet and breezy day on Saturday as rain spreads eastwards across the country, heavy at times, accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. Through the afternoon, the rain is forecast to gradually clear eastwards to sunshine and scattered showers, with winds easing too. Turning milder with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

SUNDAY: It looks like Sunday will bring scattered showers, with some sunshine at times too. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwesterly breeze.