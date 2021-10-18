Search

18/10/2021

University Hospital Limerick to extend cancellation of services

The UL Hospitals Group has  this evening confirmed that it is extending today’s one-day cancellation of all but the most time-critical outpatient appointments at University Hospital Limerick, and some elective surgery at St John’s Hospital and UHL, until this Wednesday, October 20.

"Patients who are directly affected by these cancellations are being contacted by UL Hospitals Group, and will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity" a statement reads. 

Outpatient appointments at Ennis, Nenagh, Croom and University Maternity Hospital Limerick are unaffected by the decision. Emergency care will also continue through the Emergency Department (ED) in UHL, and the Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals will remain open.  

Services that are unaffected by these cancellations and will continue are:

- Cancer Clinics

- Rapid Access Lung Clinics

- Rapid Access Prostate Clinics

- Rapid Access Breast Clinics

- Nurse led Heart Failure and Cardiac Rehab

- Day-case Angiograms

- Acute Fracture Clinic, UHL

- Endoscopy Clinics

- Eye Clinic

- ENT Clinic

- Endocrinology Clinic

- Dermatology Clinic

- Vascular Laboratory Clinic

"If you have an appointment at these specific clinics, please attend as normal. Please note that the site-wide visiting restrictions introduced on October 5th in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the hospital, remain in place for now. These restrictions are outlined here. As of today, Monday, there are 52 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, of which six are in critical care, either in our Intensive Care or High Dependency Units.

"Cancelling elective activity is an option of last resort, and the Group is profoundly sorry for the impact these cancellations will have on patients who had expected to attend for clinics or procedures on Monday, many of whom will have been waiting a long time for appointments.  In this context, the decision to cancel electives and outpatient clinics has been taken in the interests of the safety of all patients and staff in UHL. The situation is being reviewed daily, in the hope of resuming the cancelled services as soon as possible." the group confirmed. 

UHL continues to experience high emergency presentations and admissions. So far in October, there has been an average of 243 attendances at ED on weekdays, and 190 on weekends. The daily average attendance at ED in 2019, the last full year pre-pandemic, was 195.

