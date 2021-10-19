Search

19/10/2021

Limerick Weather: Tuesday October 19, 2021

Limerick Weather: Tuesday October 19, 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A wet and blustery start to Tuesday in Limerick with heavy outbreaks of rain continuing. The rain will clear to the east in the morning, followed by scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Overview: Staying generally unsettled with outbreaks of rain early in the week but some drier spells developing towards the end of the week. Turning cooler from midweek on with temperatures falling back to the October average.

Tuesday night: A dry start for many on Tuesday night with just well scattered showers. However, a spell of showery rain will spread from the south across Munster, Connacht and much of Leinster overnight, turning heavy at times. Feeling fresher with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southwest breeze.

Wednesday: Showery outbreaks of rain will continue to feed northeastwards across the country on Wednesday morning before clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. Feeling noticeably cooler with daytime temperatures returning to around normal for mid-October ranging 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night: Becoming quite blustery on Wednesday evening and night with westerly winds veering northwesterly and increasing strong to gale force on coasts. Starting dry in many areas but outbreaks of rain will push down over the country from the west and north overnight. Minimum temperatures will down to between 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Thursday: A fresh and blustery start to the day on Thursday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become confined to western and northern coasts as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Thursday night: Many areas staying dry with clear spells on Thursday night, though scattered light showers will continue in western and northern areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Friday: A cloudier day on Friday but most areas will stay dry apart from a few well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

Next weekend: Largely unsettled over the weekend with wet and breezy weather at times as showers and spells of rain spread from the Atlantic.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media