Limerick Weather: Tuesday October 19, 2021

A wet and blustery start to Tuesday in Limerick with heavy outbreaks of rain continuing. The rain will clear to the east in the morning, followed by scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Staying generally unsettled with outbreaks of rain early in the week but some drier spells developing towards the end of the week. Turning cooler from midweek on with temperatures falling back to the October average.

Tuesday night: A dry start for many on Tuesday night with just well scattered showers. However, a spell of showery rain will spread from the south across Munster, Connacht and much of Leinster overnight, turning heavy at times. Feeling fresher with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southwest breeze.

Wednesday: Showery outbreaks of rain will continue to feed northeastwards across the country on Wednesday morning before clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. Feeling noticeably cooler with daytime temperatures returning to around normal for mid-October ranging 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night: Becoming quite blustery on Wednesday evening and night with westerly winds veering northwesterly and increasing strong to gale force on coasts. Starting dry in many areas but outbreaks of rain will push down over the country from the west and north overnight. Minimum temperatures will down to between 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Thursday: A fresh and blustery start to the day on Thursday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become confined to western and northern coasts as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Thursday night: Many areas staying dry with clear spells on Thursday night, though scattered light showers will continue in western and northern areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Friday: A cloudier day on Friday but most areas will stay dry apart from a few well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

Next weekend: Largely unsettled over the weekend with wet and breezy weather at times as showers and spells of rain spread from the Atlantic.