Emergency services respond to early-morning collision in Limerick

Aftermath of the collision
EMERGENCY services attended an early-morning road collision this Monday in County Limerick.
The incident involving two vehicles occurred at a junction on the road between Croom and Manister at around 7.30am.
Gardai attended and are investigating. Minor injuries have been reported.
