Limerick Weather - Monday, October 18

IT WILL be a dull and misty start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle during the morning.
The rain will clear through by early afternoon with good dry spells developing. It will be another very mild day, with highs of 16 to 18 degrees and it will be breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds, says Met Eireann.
