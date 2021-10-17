UPDATE: Missing Limerick teen found safe and well

A MISSING Limerick teenager has been found safe and well this Sunday afternoon.
Limerick Land Search Team shared the good news on their Facebook page
The voluntary organisation searched throughout the night for the 17-year-old after the youth went missing from University Hospital Limerick between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday evening.
Searches then resumed this Sunday morning. Limerick Land Search Team focused on an area around Parteen.
