BREAKING: Daily national Covid figures released

A TOTAL of 1,380 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency team this Sunday afternoon.
It is a drop on yesterday's figure of 2,180. As it's a weekend, a county-by-county breakdown of the latest cases is not yet available and the figures are subject to verification.
As of 8am today, 459 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU. On Saturday, 406 were in hospital; 71 in ICU.
