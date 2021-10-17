Gardai investigate three car collision in Limerick

The scene of the collision on the Childers Road
EMERGENCY services attended a three car collision in Limerick city on Saturday afternoon.
Gardai, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics all attended the scene following the incident at around 5pm on the Childers Road.
Minor injuries involving the occupants of the vehicles have been reported. Gardai are investigating the road traffic collision.
The Cranberries' first Hot Press shoot on St Stephen's Green in Dublin. This picture is just one of the many in the new book, Why Can’t We? Picture: Cathal Dawson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.