17/10/2021

Nature flows through sculpture on river in Limerick village

Nature flows through sculpture on river in Limerick village

A work of art in picturesque Ballyorgan

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A SCULPTURE of Oisín wasn’t built to last but is all the more beautiful for it.

It is an Earth sculpture of the mythological character Oisín. It was sculpted on the grounds of Kilflynn Church, Ballyorgan, with clay and other natural materials from the Glenroe/ Ballyorgan river walk. 

The project was led by artist Veronica Santorum with committee members Mary Coffey, Catherine Hosford, Nuala Mee and Niamh Walsh.

Niamh said Oisín will deteriorate in time and return back to the Earth. 

“It is a collaboration of adults and children who have enjoyed getting their hands dirty, wattling and daubing on the riverside and getting their feet ‘stuck’ in mixing the clay – all in the name of art!” said Niamh.

The sculpture is a seated figure, who, if he stood up, would be about 7ft 8 inches. According to legend, Oisín's father was Fionn Mac Cumhaill, the warrior giant of the Giant’s Causeway. 

Glenroe/Ballyorgan Community Council held an outdoor event to celebrate the project's completion on Sunday in association with the Ballyhoura Walking Festival and the Joyce Brothers Music Festival.  

“It was a magical event enjoyed by all.

“It blended in perfectly with the two festivals. We had the Kilfinane Comhaltas group, a bard storyteller, mythical characters and the weather was beautiful,” said Niamh.

