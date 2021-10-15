Search

15/10/2021

Limerick-based functional food brand scoops prestigious awards

Limerick-based functional food brand scoops prestigious awards

Juspy was founded in 2018 by Leonie Lynch

LIMERICK-based functional food brand Juspy has scooped three separate awards including a prestigious star from the Great Taste Awards in the UK and the ‘Best European Lifestyle Food Products Company’ award from LuxLife Magazine.

To cap off an exciting week, Juspy has also landed a top spot at the Ballymaloe-based Entrepreneur Experience which takes place next month.

The highly anticipated Great Taste Awards are run annually by the Guild of Fine Food in the UK, where over 350 judges blind taste test over 14,000 entries before awarding their stars.

Commenting about Juspy and its latest product, a chocolate collagen protein powder for people on the go, the judges said: "This dried powder tasted nutty, not too sweet and was richly chocolate noted. It poured well and was thick with a buttery chocolate taste. Praline paste notes were detected. We enjoyed the chocolateyness and thought it had a pleasing richness. An enjoyable way to get younger looking skin."

The second award from LuxLife Magazine recognised Juspy’s brand for its innovation and quality of product offerings, as well as business performance, business growth and customer feedback.

Juspy was founded in 2018 by Leonie Lynch, an entrepreneur and wellness expert who holds multiple qualifications in fitness, nutrition and marketing and who graduated with a PhD in brand from the University of Limerick.

An alumni of Going for Growth, FoodWorks Ireland and New Frontiers, Juspy’s first chilled protein based beverage was initially available in airports, forecourts and healthfood stores but later pivoted to a powder based product with the inclusion of marine collagen.

Since the transition, the brand has gone from strength to strength and sells to customers all over the world.

Juspy products are available online at juspy.com as a single or subscription-based purchase. Products are also available on Amazon in multiple markets. 

