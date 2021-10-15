Limerick Weather: Friday, October 15, 2021

A DULL start to today with some overnight mist or drizzle lingering. Many areas will be dry, but there will be some patches of light rain or drizzle. Overall cloudy with limited bright spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees generally, milder in west Munster with highs of 15 to 17 degrees there. Light easterly breeze veering southeast.
Many places will be dry tonight with scattered outbreaks of drizzle or light rain and light southeast winds. Turning misty in places with some fog likely. More persistent rain and fresher winds will develop in the southwest around dawn. Cold in Ulster initially, with lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees, but milder air to the south with lows of 7 to 10 degrees extending northwards overnight.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.