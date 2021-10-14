Throwback Thursday: Pictures from the Limerick Leader archives

This week's Throwback Thursday gallery features photographs from the Villiers Fashion Show in 2007! Do you recognise yourself or someone else? Get tagging!
Click the < or > arrow above the or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.