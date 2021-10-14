Search

14/10/2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday, October 14, 2021

ANY mist or fog patches will gradually clear on Thursday morning to leave a mix of cloud and bright spells. Generally dry throughout the day apart from a few isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze, fresh on Atlantic coasts.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

As we head for the weekend, it will turn more unsettled.

Tonight, a band of rain will push south across Ireland, fragmenting as it pushes south with only small amounts of rain expected across southernmost counties. A clearance will move in across northern counties and it will turn noticeably colder there. Minimum temperatures of eight to 12 degrees in the south.

Tomorrow looks set to be rather cloudy across the province with a few patches of rain and drizzle. Temperatures ranging 14 to 16 degrees in the south with mostly light southeast breezes. On Friday night, rain will develop in the southwest, extending northeastwards over the country during the course of the night accompanied by freshening southeast winds. Mild conditions nationwide with temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees by dawn on Saturday.

For more Limerick weather, visit section 749 here

