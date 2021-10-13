Search

13/10/2021

Deadline looms for Limerick Chamber Business Awards

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan, LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane and Lorna Conn, head judge and deputy chief executive of CPL Recruitment | PICTURE: DON MOLONEY

Nick Rabbitts

THE deadline is approaching for the 2021 Limerick Chamber Business Awards.

Entries will now be accepted up to close of business next Monday, October 18, with the ceremony itself taking place on Friday, November 19.

Once again, the Limerick Leader is the media partner for the awards, which will take place at the Limerick Strand Hotel, at a socially distanced lunchtime ceremony.​

In all, nine awards will be up for grabs, from the overall Limerick Chamber Business of the Year Award to a worthy overall winner, to a special president’s award given at the discretion of the current office holder Donnacha Hurley.

A new award will be given, the best business pandemic pivot award, which will recognise the company that best changed course during Covid-19.

For more information, visit limerickchamber.ie.

