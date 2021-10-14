Limerick businesses invited to 'smart working' online seminar

BUSINESS people from across Limerick are being invited to a special workshop this afternoon focused on 'smart working'.

The Local Enterprise Office Limerick is hosting the event in conjunction with the Entrepreneurs Academy.

The aim of the workshop is to help owners and company managers check whether they are using the best smart tools to maximise their time, grow their businesses and work more efficiently in general.

Trainer Michael Keogh has helped thousands of SMEs to find smarter ways to work and to build sales within their business and advises that a very important feature is the ‘you get what you pay for’ review which will help business understand what really matters when deciding what they are looking for.

The workshop will introduce sales, accounting and finance packages and of course communications and marketing tools such as Dropbox, Xero, Quickbooks, Hootsuite scheduling, CRM, Mailchimp, and Salesforce.

The workshop is being delivered online on from two o'clock to five o'clock this afternoon.

To book a place or find out more visit www.localenterprise.ie/Limerick or telephone 061 557499