Limerick Weather: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Early mist and fog will clear through the morning to leave a dry bright day on Wednesday with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The settled spell will begin to waver as the week progresses with some more prolonged periods of rain at times. By the weekend it looks to become more unsettled with longer spells of rain becoming heavy at times while temperatures will generally remain slightly above average for the time of year.

Tonight, cloud will spread from the west with some patchy drizzle on northwest coasts. While there will be clear spells early in the east, this will give way to cloudy conditions by morning. Coolest in the southeast with lowest temperatures of six to 11 degrees in mostly light south to southwest breezes.

As for tomorrow, mostly cloudy across the country, with patchy light rain and drizzle at times mostly over the northern half of the country. A heavier band of rain will extend from the north over Ulster and north Connacht by evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

