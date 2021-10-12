Global investor eyes development opportunity in Limerick

Clifton House could be set for a revamp under the plans
A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE German investor is seeking planning permission for a major new development in the city.
Pharmaceutical businessman Ludwig Kasper, who has business interests in Dublin, the USA and further afield, is seeking to transform the landscape of a prominent part of the Ennis Road.
He has purchased the former Clifton House guest house for around €700,000, and is now planning a major building project around it.
According to a planning application to council, he is seeking to demolish part of the guest house, restore the remainder to use as a private home, as well as demolish the mews at the rear.
In place of this, Mr Kasper wants to construct a new, 25-bedroom guesthouse, with eight associated rooms serving as an ‘apart-hotel’.
It’s not known if the businessman has specific ties to Limerick, with sources suggesting he keeps a low profile. However, he is understood to be worth several million euro, with one of his business interests being a restaurant merging German and Irish cuisine in the American State of Texas.
The Clifton House has been closed for approximately five years. However, the multi-million euro project has attracted nine objections, including from residents, and local TD Willie O’Dea and metropolitan leader Cllr Catherine Slattery.
Council has sought further information on the project. In a letter to the developer, it says it has “very serious concerns” with the nature of the development.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.