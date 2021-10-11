BREAKING: 400 in hospital with Covid as daily case numbers revealed

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1,358 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
On Sunday, the figure reported was 1,384 cases. The five-day moving average is 1,578.
As of 8am today, 400 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. On Sunday, there were 382 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 74 in intensive care.
Consultant Haematologist and Clinical Director, Cancer Services, UL Hospitals Group, Dr. Denis O' Keefe.
Green Schools Manager Cathy Baxter and Green-Schools Officer Claire McDonald. at one of the virtual awards ceremonies
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.