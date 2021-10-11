Limerick Weather: Monday, October 11, 2021

TODAY will be another dry day forecasts Met Eireann.
Mist and fog will clear during the morning and sunny spells will develop. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 Celsius in light westerly or variable breezes.
Pictured, getting ready to take that step, are left to right, Kieran and Katie Flannery, Olivia Horgan, Kevin Flannery, Seamus Horgan and brothers Eoin and James Flannery | PICTURE: JDM Photography
A screenshot of the video - widely shared on social media - of Deputy Willie O'Dea shaking hands at the end
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.