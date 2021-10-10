BREAKING: National daily Covid case numbers released

A TOTAL of 1,384 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by Department of Health this Sunday afternoon.
It compares to Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) being notified of 1,940 cases on Saturday.
As of 8am this Sunday, 382 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU. On Saturday morning there were 352 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 74 in intensive care.
