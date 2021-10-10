Video circulating on social media is a case of 'affection rather than aggression' says Willie O'Dea

A VIDEO featuring Willie O'Dea on Limerick's O'Connell Street which has been widely shared on social media is "misleading" according to the Limerick TD.

It is captured on a smartphone from the inside of a car. It has since been forwarded many times on WhatsApp this Sunday.

Deputy O'Dea told the Leader the video is "very misleading". He said it was a "case of affection rather than aggression".

"They were just over exuberant supporters. They were trying to lift me up and I lost my balance. I thought they were attacking me. I pushed one of them off me but it was nothing.

"They said they were 'only trying to lift me' and I said 'fair enough'. As you can see in the video we shake hands at the end. It has been blown out of all proportion," said Deputy O'Dea.