Locals in Limerick village challenged to support charity fundraiser

Pictured, getting ready to take that step, are left to right, Kieran and Katie Flannery, Olivia Horgan, Kevin Flannery, Seamus Horgan and brothers Eoin and James Flannery | PICTURE: JDM Photography
THERE is a challenge suitable for everyone in this year’s Dromtrasna Challenge which takes place in the West Limerick countryside on Saturday, october 16.
Children get their chance with a 2km Kids Run starting at 10am. Then at 11am, the 4km walk begins along with a 5km and 10km chip-timed run.
“There is something for everyone in this year’s event,” says Kieran Flannery, one of the founding organisers of the event which has raised over €88,000 for charities since it began.
The challenge was unable to go ahead last year because of Covid-19, Kieran adds, and he urged people to come out and take that step this year in aid of Milford Care Centre. Thus far, the annual challenge has raised €88,146.15 for very deserving causes.
See www.dromtrasnachallenge.com for more.
