Community award for Bruff remote working group

Members of the Bruff Remote Working Group held their inaugural meeting during the summer in the Morning Star Park
A REMOTE working group set up during the Covid-19 pandemic has won a special community award.
Members of the Bruff Remote Working Group have received the special accolade from Donal Kearney, the community facilitator of Grow, which promotes remote working.
Elsewhere, the community group’s efforts have also been recognised by Innovate Limerick, and Agnes Relihan of this organisation was in Bruff to see first-hand the work it does.
The group, which serves the communities of Bruff, Grange and Meanus, has been put in place to stop the sense of loneliness many remote workers in rural areas can feel.
Members held their inaugural meeting during the summer in the Morning Star Park.
The group aims to enable people working remotely to also participate in their local communities.
This, the group says, has many advantages, including getting local people employed, fostering local communities of remote workers and attracts remote workers to rural east Limerick.
Members of the Bruff Remote Working Group held their inaugural meeting during the summer in the Morning Star Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.